Fox/Cablevision Stalemate Continues

The retransmission consent standoff between Fox Networks and

Cablevision Systems continued into Saturday, its eighth day, with no

resolution.

Negotiations appear to be on hiatus --- the two sides

haven't spoken since a brief phone call last Thursday - and there were

no indications that they would resume Sunday.

Late Friday Fox issued a

statement calling for Cablevision to offer rebates to all of its

subscribers for the lost programming during the dispute. Fox pulled the

signals of its broadcast stations - WNYW and WWO in New York and WTXF in

Philadelphia - and cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox

Business Network on Oct. 16.

