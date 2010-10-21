Fox/Cablevision Stalemate Continues
The retransmission consent standoff between Fox Networks and
Cablevision Systems continued into Saturday, its eighth day, with no
resolution.
Negotiations appear to be on hiatus --- the two sides
haven't spoken since a brief phone call last Thursday - and there were
no indications that they would resume Sunday.
Late Friday Fox issued a
statement calling for Cablevision to offer rebates to all of its
subscribers for the lost programming during the dispute. Fox pulled the
signals of its broadcast stations - WNYW and WWO in New York and WTXF in
Philadelphia - and cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox
Business Network on Oct. 16.
