Fox Yanks Cracking Up

Fox will pull sitcom Cracking Up after its sixth episode airs April 5. The network said it plans to bring the show back this summer. The network has five episodes left to air.

Cracking Up stars Molly Shannon and was created by Mike White, who created NBC's critically acclaimed but short-lived Freaks and Geeks and wrote movies School of Rock and The Good Girl.

Fox gave the show a prime launch opportunity, placing it behind expanded editions of American Idol in a two-night premiere March 9 and 10. It's subsequent ratings were only so-so.

In its place, Fox will air double-runs of The Bernie Mac Show on Monday at 8 to 9 p.m. That leads into new reality series, The Swan, in which women get extreme makeovers and then compete against each other in a pageant.

Cracking Up is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and Brad Grey Television.

