Fox Will Box

NBC won't be the only network next season to have a reality boxing show.

Fox has picked up Endemol's take on boxing and reality television, tentatively titled The Next Great Champ.Mike Darnell, executive VP of specials and alternative programming, says the winner "could get a shot at a legitimate title holder." If both shows are successful, perhaps the winner of The Next Great Champ could take on the winner of The Contender, NBC's take on the topic, with executive producers Mark Burnett, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Sylvester "Rocky" Stallone at the helm.