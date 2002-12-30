Fox: We scored with NFL Sunday

Fox said the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings soared for the final

Sunday of its regular-season coverage of the National Football League as the New

York Jets-Green Bay Packers game at 4 p.m. averaged a 19.2/35.

That was the best rating for a regular-season game since week 15 of the 1996

season, when a Carolina Panthers-San Francisco 49ers game drew a 19.5/38, Fox

said.

The big finish lifted Fox's average 7 percent for the season to 12.8/25.