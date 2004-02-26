Fox on V-Chip Tear
Fox is doing a bunch of things to ramp up its indecency-enforcement regime.
Entertainment president Gail Berman told lawmakers Thursday that the network would undertake a V-chip/ratings full-court press including: A print ad campaign launching this week in The Washington Post, USA Today, and Newsweek; a boost in V-chip rating PSAs; a news special examining all sides of the indecency issue; and making a show’s rating much more prominent and including it on fox.com.
When asked whether she would encourage co-owned TV Guide to start adding the rating to its print listing, she pointed out that it was already on the Gemstar TV Guide on-screen guide.
More than one congressman at Thursday’s House indecency hearing raised the issue of getting print media to include the ratings with their TV listings.
