Fox Urges Pay-TV Subs to Agitate for 'TV Everywhere' Access

Fox Broadcasting is encouraging pay-TV customers to demand that their providers participate in its "TV Everywhere" service, in a tactic reminiscent of campaigns surrounding retransmission-consent negotiations.

On Monday (Aug. 15), Fox stopped providing new episodes at Fox.com and Hulu.com the day after they air, making them available only to subscribers of participating "TV Everywhere" distributors (as well as Hulu Plus) for eight days following their TV premiere. So far, only Dish Network has an agreement with Fox for the authentication service.

Fox provides a brief notice ("Why Isn't My Provider Listed?") at its site explaining the change -- www.fox.com/watchnewepisodes -- as well as on "locked" episodes of shows in that eight-day window.

"Frustrated?" the Fox notice reads. "Join your fellow subscribers and let your TV provider know that you want access to all full episodes on FOX.com. We will send an email when your provider's status changes."

