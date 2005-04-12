Fox Ups Briganti
Irena Briganti has been tapped as vice president, media relations for Fox News Channel. Briganti had been senior director.
Briganti joined Fox as a media coordinator in June 1996, four months prior to the Launch of the Fox News Channel.
In addition to distributing network ratings, she is responsible for publicity of The Fox Report with Shepard Smith and On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.
