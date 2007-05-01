Fox TV Studios Names Calemzuk as New Head

Emiliano Calemzuk, president of Fox International Channel Italy, has been named to head up the Fox Television Studios in L.A.. He will be reporting to News Corp. President Peter Chernin.

Calemzuk has been running the company's 10-channel Italian group since 2002, as well as overseeing channels in Spain, France, and Eastern Europe, and the National Geographic Channel, which Fox-co-owns, in Germany and Turkey.

Fox TV Studios productions include Talkshow with Spike Ferensten for Fox, Crowned for The CW, The Shield and The Riches for FX, TNT's Saving Grace with Holly Hunter (slated for July on TNT), Burn Notice for USA (starting in June), and E!'s The Girls Next Door.