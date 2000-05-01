FOX TV Stations Chairman and CEO Mitch Stern last week handed off the day-to-day chores at the 22 FOX owned-and-operated TV stations. Taking over there will be Thomas Herwitz, who had been executive vice president at FOX TV Stations. He was named president of station operations. As for Stern, "I want to spend more time at Twentieth Television on program development. The goal is to really make Twentieth a big player in first-run syndication and programming. I think, in the next two years, Twentieth Television will be in the same league with the Paramounts, Columbia TriStars and King Worlds." Stern also promoted Jim Burke to president of sales at both the FOX TV stations and Fox's 11 regional cable sports networks.