Fox's Sunday night lineup picked up another adults 18-49 win.

Malcolm in the Middle led the way, averaging 13.6 million viewers

and a 6.7 rating/17 share on Sunday (April 1), according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Fox averaged a 5.5/14 in adults 18-49, topping all networks in the demo.

The Simpsons averaged 13 million viewers and a 6.7/18 in adults

18-49.