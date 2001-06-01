Fox summer sked: mysterious, animated

Fox unveiled its summer schedule, a lineup that will include anthology series Night Visions, reality project Murder in Small Town X and original episodes of animated series Family Guy.

Fox executives have held back scheduling reality series Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage, but say it will likely join the summer lineup within next two months. Murder in Small Town X, which puts 10 contestants in a small town in an attempt to solve a faux murder mystery, will debut Tuesday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will start with a 90-minute premiere and will regularly air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Family Guy, which has been given the task of leading off Thursday nights at Fox this fall, will debut July 11 and will regularly air at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights throughout the summer.

Drama Night Visions, which originally was to debut last fall, will debut with a 2-hour premiere on July 12 and will regularly air at 9 p.m. on Thursdays during summer. Guinness World Records: Primetime will lead off Thursdays during the summer at 8 p.m. Fox will also air Titus and The X-Files twice a week during the summer and has a number of specials lined up, including original movie Dean Koontz' Black River (July 6). - Joe Schlosser