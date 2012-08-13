Fox Sues Aereo Copycat 'BarryDriller.com'

News Corp.'s Fox last Friday filed a

copyright-infringement lawsuit against BarryDriller.com, a website promising to

stream live TV over the Internet using the same approach as Aereo, a startup

whose backers include media mogul Barry Diller.

BarryDriller.com -- launched by Nigerian-born digital media

entrepreneur Alkiviades "Alki" David, who has run afoul of

broadcasters before -- is charging $5.95 per month to watch live TV, streamed

to computers, smartphones and tablets.

Fox accused BarryDriller.com of illegally retransmitting the

signal of its Los Angeles affiliate, KTTV, as well as infringing its

trademarks. The suit seeks a permanent injunction shutting down

BarryDriller.com as well as unspecified monetary damages.

The launch of BarryDriIler.com by David, whose main property

is streaming-video site FilmOn, comes after Aereo

won a legal victory last month against major broadcasters in a New York

federal district court. In that decision, the court declined to issue an

injunction shutting down Aereo, citing a prior decision upholding the legality

of Cablevision Systems' Remote Storage DVR service.

