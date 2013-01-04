Fox, Suddenlink Reach Agreement in Principle

Despite a touchy few hours leading up to its midnight Central Time

deadline, Suddenlink Communications and News Corp.'s Fox Networks

managed to hammer out an agreement in principle covering the

programmer's television stations and its full suite of cable networks

with time to spare.

"Fox Networks (FN) and Suddenlink have reached an agreement in

principle on a global broadcast and cable carriage agreement that

includes retransmission consent for Fox owned and operated television

stations, plus our full portfolio of networks including: FX, National

Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Speed, Fuel TV, Fox Soccer, Fox Movie

Channel, Fox Deportes, Fox College Sports and many Fox regional sports

networks," Fox said in a statement issued about an hour before its

existing carriage deal with Suddenlink was set to expire. "We look

forward to finalizing the agreement and are pleased that we could come

to terms without any service interruption for Suddenlink customers and

our loyal Fox viewers. "

Earlier in the evening Suddenlink had issued a proposal that included an option to take the Fox cable networks ala carte. It appears that option was not necessary.

"Suddenlink has reached an agreement in principle with News Corp/Fox

for the continued carriage of its TV stations and cable networks,"

Suddenlink said in a statement. "The current agreement between the

companies has been extended for another week while they work out the

details of the new agreement. Specific terms of the new agreement were

not disclosed."