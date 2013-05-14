Fox Strikes Promotion Partnership With Twitter

Fox has struck a partnership with Twitter to promote its

programs, the

Los Angeles Times reported.

The announcement was made concurrently with the network's

upfront presentation on Monday. The network said that it would use Twitter as a

way to distribute clips of its new shows, promote live events and share videos

of previously aired episodes, allowing marketers to use Twitter's ad platform

to promote network content.

"Social media is a fantastic complement to compelling,

live television content," said Toby Byrne, president, advertising, Fox

Broadcasting Co., according to the report. "Not only is it a great marketing tool for us, but it

serves as the new water cooler for the most engaged fans ... so that opens up

additional ways for us to connect brands with our audience."

Fox previously used Twitter as a mechanism for voting in the

first season of The X Factor; this

year, American Idol viewers could chime

in via Twitter hashtags, which were then displayed on TV, the story said.

This new partnership will open up a possible new

revenue stream for the network, while marketers will be able to communicate

with consumers on the social network, the article said. Fox will roll out the Twitter promotions this

summer and hopes to have them integrated throughout its programming this fall, the story said.