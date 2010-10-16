Fox Still Off, But DC is Fired Up

At press

time, Fox's stations were still off the air on Cablevision systems in

New York and Philly as the first game of the National League

championship series prepared to get underway.

"It is

shameful for News Corp. to use Major League Baseball and NFL games to

hold viewers hostage in order to extract tens of millions from

Cablevision customers," said Cablevision EVP Charles Schueler.

That came

after talks reportedly broke off without resolution and a network

neutrality angle on the retransmission consent fight caught fire.

Reports that

Fox was blocking Cablevision subs' access to its programming on Fox Web

sites and Hulu drew immediate and strong criticism from network

neutrality fans, including Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Markey's

call for FCC intervention into the dispute was linked in part to those

reports, but a number of groups immediately weighed in as well.

Free Press

Research Director S. Derek Turner called it a "very disturbing,

anti-consumer move by Fox...This discrimination against Cablevision

high-speed Internet customers is particularly egregious

because all other online viewers who do not purchase any cable

television service currently have unfettered access to Hulu and Fox.com

content."

"Fox has

said it is not allowing customers of Cablevision's Internet access

service to connect to Fox Web sites or to Fox content on Hulu.com,"

echoed Public Knowledge. "It's bad enough that millions

of consumers in New York and Philadelphia are being deprived of

programming distributed by cable. Blocking Web sites, however, is

totally out of bounds in a dispute like this."

Fox was not available for comment at press time.