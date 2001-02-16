Fox stations snag Seinfeld barter split

Fifteen Fox-owned stations have signed on for a second run of off-net Seinfeld episodes.

Sources have indicated that Seinfeld's second run was offered on a straight barter split, terms that would be good for one year. At this point, it's unclear what Columbia TriStar would ask for after that year. Top-market stations on board for the second Seinfeld set include WNYW-TV New York, WFLD-TV Chicago and WTXF-TV Philadelphia.

- Susanne Ault