Fox Stations Get Own Election Feed

On election night, Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith will anchor a separate feed for co-owned Fox Broadcasting.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Smith will be joined by analysts including former Democratic VP candidate Geraldine Ferraro, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, and Fox contributors Rich Lowry, Ceci Connolly and Jim Pinkerton. Jane Skinner will report on election returns.

A few FNC personalities, like Chris Wallace, Greta Van Susteren and “Decision Desk” analyst Michael Barone will do double duty reporting on both broadcast and cable and Fox News reporters will contribute to Fox’s telecast. Fox says it will not call any state results until all the precincts there have closed. Fox stations have the option to cut in every half hour with local updates and, after local 10 p.m. newscasts, can resume the network’s feed.

Fox doesn’t have a network news division and often calls on FNC for support. In some instances, like presidential addresses, Smith has anchored dedicated coverage. For other events, like the recent presidential debates, Fox opts to carry the Fox News Channel feed.

