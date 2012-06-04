Fox Sports West Nets Rights Extension With NHL's Kings

It's good to be the Los Angeles Kings. The National Hockey League's Western Conference champions are not only two games away from hoisting the Stanley Cup, but the team has just signed a new rights renewal pact with Fox Sports into the next decade.

The Kings, who host the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at Staples Center, have reached a new contract with Fox Sports West that will keep the club on the RSN through the 2023-2024 season. The contract encompasses about 75 regular-season games annually, plus preseason contests and select first-round playoffs coverage.

As such, the Kings became the latest southern California club to ink a new rights deal, following the Los Angeles Lakers deal with Time Warner Cable that will result in the tip-off of a pair of RSNs, including the nation's first dedicated Spanish-language service, on Oct. 1. Fox Sports West had been the longtime cable home of the famed NBA franchise.

