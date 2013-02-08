Fox Sports to Unveil New National Cable Nets During Upfront Presentation

RELATED:More Upfront Events on Fox's Schedule

Come early March, "the worst-kept secret" in sports media evidently won't be under wraps any longer.

That's how News Corp. COO Chase Carey described the national sports cable service, dubbed Fox Sports 1,during the media giant's second-quarter earnings call, which someday could become a rival to ESPN.

Now word is circulating that Fox Sports Media Group will host an upfront presentation to advertisers in New York during the first week of March, when it will detail the plans for Fox Sports 1, which will be converted from Speed Channel, and Fox Sports 2, which will take the mantle from action sports proponent Fuel. According to Reuters, the meeting will also delineate Fox's plans for its 22 regional sports networks, as well as programming on Fox Broadcast, which next February will include Super Bowl XLVIII from New Jersey. Sources familiar with Fox's plans confirm the meeting's time frame.

A Fox Sports spokesman on Friday said "we're still assessing how to best deploy our cable assets."

Read the full story at Multichannel.com.