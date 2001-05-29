Fox Sports, Trisa playing together

Fox Sports joins forces with Trisa-Fox Sports International is teaming with Argentina's Trisa to combine their U.S. and Latin American Spanish-language sports operation. The new venture will be composed of FSI's Fox Sports World Espanol and Fox Sports Latin America channels and TRISA's TyC Sports network. Fox Sports World Espanol currently reaches 3.9 million U.S. homes, its Latin networks reach about 6 million. TRISA's Argentine TyC Sports serves 6.7 million subscribers. - John Higgins