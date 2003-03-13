Fox Sports, Time Warner settle dispute

Fox Sports Net and Time Warner Cable have settled their carriage dispute for

two regional sports networks.

Time Warner has restored basic cable carriage for Fox Sports Net North and

Sunshine Network, which both went dark on New Year's Day when distribution

deals lapsed.

Fox Sports and Time Warner reached long-term deals for both channels,

although terms were not disclosed.

Back in January, Time Warner contended, Fox Sports was seeking "extreme

increases" in its license fees, which had been $1 per subscriber monthly in

Florida and $1.50 in Minneapolis in year one, and double-digit increases for

subsequent years. Fox Sports then said the escalation was not that high.

Sunshine reaches about 1.7 million Time Warner subscribers in central Florida

and FSN North counts about 150,000 Time Warner subscribers in the

Minneapolis/St. Paul region.