Fox Sports, Time Warner settle dispute
Fox Sports Net and Time Warner Cable have settled their carriage dispute for
two regional sports networks.
Time Warner has restored basic cable carriage for Fox Sports Net North and
Sunshine Network, which both went dark on New Year's Day when distribution
deals lapsed.
Fox Sports and Time Warner reached long-term deals for both channels,
although terms were not disclosed.
Back in January, Time Warner contended, Fox Sports was seeking "extreme
increases" in its license fees, which had been $1 per subscriber monthly in
Florida and $1.50 in Minneapolis in year one, and double-digit increases for
subsequent years. Fox Sports then said the escalation was not that high.
Sunshine reaches about 1.7 million Time Warner subscribers in central Florida
and FSN North counts about 150,000 Time Warner subscribers in the
Minneapolis/St. Paul region.
