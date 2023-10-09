Fox Sports Steps To The Plate With Yankees-Red Sox Baseball Documentary

Fox Sports and Religion Of Sports will profile the memorable New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox 2004 American League Championship Series in a new sports documentary debuting October 18.

The Game That Changed Everything: Yankees Vs. Red Sox ‘04 ALCS will focus on game 4 of the baseball series in which the Red Sox – already down three games to none in the series – scored a come from behind win, which served as a prelude to the team’s historic defeat of the Yankees in the series and eventual World Series championship.

The documentary will feature interviews with players involved in the series, including Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Mariano Rivera, Johnny Damon, Kevin Millar, Dave Roberts, and Orlando Cabrera.

The Game That Changed Everything: Yankees Vs. Red Sox ‘04 ALCS is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Victor Buhler, Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, and Barry Nugent.

“Fox Sports is thrilled to commemorate one of the most iconic stories in baseball as retold through varying perspectives of some of the best players and sports personalities in Major League Baseball,” Fox Sports Vice President of Development and Original Programming Barry Nugent said in a statement. “As Fox is the exclusive home of the ALCS this post-season, we’re excited to present a never-before-seen interpretation of arguably one of the greatest games in ALCS history to reignite fan enthusiasm behind this iconic series.”