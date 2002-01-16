Fox Sports, Rainbow to ax 100
Fox Sports Net and Rainbow Sports are overhauling their news operations, cutting
100 staffers from their national and regional operations.
FSNwill cancel the nightly National Sports Report, while the
Rainbow channels are cutting the Regional Sports Report on the six regional
channels they manage.
FSN -- the national service that partly feeds the regional networks --
will eliminate about 20 employees, while Rainbow Sports will ax 81, many in
Chicago, where the news operation was centered.
FSN's National Sports Report -- which will end Feb. 10 -- was at
one time aimed to challenge ESPN's SportsCenter. FSN will instead air
more regular news breaks throughout the evening.
Rainbow will end the regional reports Feb. 8 in its five markets: New
York, Chicago, New England, San Francisco and Ohio.
FSN will continue its nine regional newscasts.
