Fox Sports is racing towards 480p

Fox Sports will turn its widescreen 480p production machine toward NASCAR.

Fox Sports was scheduled to cap its widescreen football offerings Sunday with

the NFC Championship game.

Now the network will turn its widescreen 480p production machine toward its

next big sport on the docket: NASCAR.

The Daytona 500 will be broadcast Feb. 16 and a Fox executive says the

network is committed to scheduling more 480p, widescreen productions, which

probably means baseball is in the mix as well.

Fox wouldn't comment on whether there is any chance of stepping up to 720p

for next year's NFL season.