Fox Sports is racing towards 480p
Fox Sports will turn its widescreen 480p production machine toward NASCAR.
Fox Sports was scheduled to cap its widescreen football offerings Sunday with
the NFC Championship game.
Now the network will turn its widescreen 480p production machine toward its
next big sport on the docket: NASCAR.
The Daytona 500 will be broadcast Feb. 16 and a Fox executive says the
network is committed to scheduling more 480p, widescreen productions, which
probably means baseball is in the mix as well.
Fox wouldn't comment on whether there is any chance of stepping up to 720p
for next year's NFL season.
