Fox Sports racing toward 480p

Fox Sports will turn its wide-screen 480p (progressive) production machine toward the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.

The programmer capped its wide-screen football offerings Sunday with

the NFC Championship game.

Now, the network will turn its wide-screen 480p production machine toward its

next big sport on the docket: NASCAR.

The Daytona 500 will be broadcast Feb. 16, and a Fox executive said the

network is committed to scheduling more 480p wide-screen productions, which

probably means Major League Baseball is in the mix, as well.

Fox wouldn't comment on whether there is any chance of stepping up to 720p

for next year's National Football League season.