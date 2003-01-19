Fox Sports racing toward 480p
Fox Sports will turn its wide-screen 480p (progressive) production machine toward the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.
The programmer capped its wide-screen football offerings Sunday with
the NFC Championship game.
Now, the network will turn its wide-screen 480p production machine toward its
next big sport on the docket: NASCAR.
The Daytona 500 will be broadcast Feb. 16, and a Fox executive said the
network is committed to scheduling more 480p wide-screen productions, which
probably means Major League Baseball is in the mix, as well.
Fox wouldn't comment on whether there is any chance of stepping up to 720p
for next year's National Football League season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.