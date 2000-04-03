Fox Sports Net buys Tandberg gear

Tandberg Television will supply FOX Sports Net with digital compression gear that the cable sports network will integrate into a national ATM-based (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) program-contribution and -distribution network, the FOX Video Network. FVN will allow FOX Sports Net's regional production centers to easily distribute content among themselves.

Control of FVN will be handled at Fox's Network Operations Center in Los Angeles. The Tandberg equipment includes Series E5610 4:2:2 MPEG-2/DVB encoders, ATM network interface cards and switches, Alteia PDU942 MPEG decoders, ATM switches from Fore Systems and Tandberg's Streams Management and Control Software.