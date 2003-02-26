Fox Sports Net to air Sports Emmys

Fox Sports Net will play host to the upcoming Sports Emmy Awards in April.

Under a new two-year deal with the National Academy of Television Arts &

Sciences, which administers the awards, Fox Sports Net will devote a two-hour

special to the awards shows.

The show will be presented and produced by Fox Sports' popular Best Damn

Sports Show, Period cast and crew.

Fox Sports will air the Sports Emmys April 27 at 6 p.m. on its regional

sports networks.

Fox baseball and football announcer Joe Buck will host the event, with BDSSP

cast members Tom Arnold, Chris Rose and Michael Irvin reporting.

George Greenberg, executive producer of BDSSP, will oversee the awards show

and telecast.

"This will not be a C-SPAN of sports with a camera in front of a podium,

but rather an exciting, action-packed sports program," NATAS president

Peter Price said.

The Sports Emmys will actually be given out April 21 at the Marriot

Marquis hotel in New York.