Fox Sports Media Group EVP Doug Sellars Dies

Doug Sellars, executive vice president of production and executive producer, Fox Sports Media Group, passed away on Dec. 30 at the age of 50 after recently suffering a heart attack.

Sellars was promoted to his position in August, and oversaw all studio and event production for Fox Sports, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Speed, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer, Fuel TV and FOXSports.com. Sellars also served as an advisor to the Big Ten Network.

Prior to joining Fox Sports in 2000, he was with the Canadian Broadcasting Company for 12 years.

A tribute to Sellars aired on Sunday, voiced over by Fox Sports Media Group chairman David Hill. The text is as follows:



There are many ways to describe a man like Doug Sellars. He was a brilliant television producer, an overwhelmingly proud Canadian, a true sports fan, and one of the kindest, people you will ever know.



Eleven years ago, Doug joined the FOX Sports family, overseeing live event production at Fox Sports Net. He was a main architect in the formation of SPEED, and in the last year, Doug Sellars became an Executive Vice President of FOX Sports.



He brought a leadership-style of teamwork, balance and fluidity with his easygoing personality, self-deprecating sense of humor and firm hand. A leader known for direct approach and honesty, Doug was calm yet assertive.



While he had an illustrious career in sports television, Doug lived for his family. So perhaps the best way to describe Doug Sellars is to say that he was a devoted husband and a loving father, because he lived and breathed for the ones he cherished - his family.



Doug is survived by the three loves of his life -- his wife of 26 years, Barb and his two proud children, Tyler and Kelsey.

Doug Sellars, gone too soon...respected and loved by so many...he will be missed by us all.