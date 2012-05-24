Fox Sports, ESPN Reign at SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards
Fox Sports and ESPN were the big victors at Wednesday night's SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards in New York, winning a pair of trophies each.
Fox
Sports was honored with Best in Sports Media and Best in Sports
Television, while ESPN took won two on the digital side. ESPN Digital
Media won for Best in Digital Sports Media and the company's WatchESPN
mobile app won for Best in Sports Technology.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was honored as the Sports Executive of the Year.
Additional winners included:
Lifetime Achievement - Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner
Athletic Director of the Year - Mark Hollis, Michigan State University
Sports Team of the Year - Boston Bruins
Sports League of the Year - Major League Baseball
Sports Event of the Year - 2012 Humana Challenge
Best in Talent Representation and Management - Wasserman Media Group
Best in Corporate Consulting, Marketing and Client Services - The Marketing Arm
Best in Property Consulting, Sales and Client Services - IMG
Best in Sports Event and Experiential Marketing - Major League Baseball/Fan Cave
Sports Sponsor of the Year - Bridgestone
Sports Facility of the Year - Amway Center
