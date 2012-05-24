Fox Sports, ESPN Reign at SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards

Fox Sports and ESPN were the big victors at Wednesday night's SBJ/SBD Sports Business Awards in New York, winning a pair of trophies each.

Fox

Sports was honored with Best in Sports Media and Best in Sports

Television, while ESPN took won two on the digital side. ESPN Digital

Media won for Best in Digital Sports Media and the company's WatchESPN

mobile app won for Best in Sports Technology.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was honored as the Sports Executive of the Year.

Additional winners included:

Lifetime Achievement - Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner

Athletic Director of the Year - Mark Hollis, Michigan State University

Sports Team of the Year - Boston Bruins

Sports League of the Year - Major League Baseball

Sports Event of the Year - 2012 Humana Challenge

Best in Talent Representation and Management - Wasserman Media Group

Best in Corporate Consulting, Marketing and Client Services - The Marketing Arm

Best in Property Consulting, Sales and Client Services - IMG

Best in Sports Event and Experiential Marketing - Major League Baseball/Fan Cave

Sports Sponsor of the Year - Bridgestone

Sports Facility of the Year - Amway Center