Fox Sports Español to air World Series

Fox Sports World Español has acquired Spanish-language telecast rights to the fall 2001 Major League Baseball playoffs and World Series from Fox Sports.

Fox Sports World Español will produce on-air graphics, audio and video package specific to Spanish-speaking audiences to reach more than 2.2 million Latino households - and a total of four million households. Fox Sports holds all telecast rights to the league playoffs and World Series through the 2006 MLB campaign as part of its current six-year deal at $417 million per year.

Fox Sports World Español moved into baseball coverage in 1999 by acquiring U.S. telecast rights to the Dominican and Venezuelan Leagues, and the Caribbean World Series. Terms of the deal with Fox Sports were not disclosed. Fox's Spanish-language cable sports network is affiliated with Fox Sports International, a venture between News Corporation Ltd. and Liberty Media Corp. - Richard Tedesco