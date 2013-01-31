Fox Sports Digital Adds Content Oversight to Vlastelica's Role

Fox Sports Digital announced Thursday it is expanding Pete Vlastelica's role to include content and operations oversight. Vlastelica's new title is senior VP of digital.

Formerly senior VP of product strategy -- which Vlastelica will continue to oversee -- his main focus will be to align Fox Sports Digital with Fox Sports' television properties. The company is getting ready to rebrand two of its cable nets -- Speed and Fuel -- into 24-hour sports networks Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

Jeff Husvar, executive VP and GM of Fox Sports Digital since December

2009, will transition into a new role in which he will work with Fox

Sports Media Group copresidents and COOs Randy Freer and Eric Shanks on

special projects and business development.

He will also work with Clark Pierce, senior VP, mobile and advanced platforms, on content presentation and distribution.

Vlastelica is the cofounder of the Website Yardbarker, which was acquired by Fox in 2010.