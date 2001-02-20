Fox Sports to air Earnhardt memorial live

Fox Sports Net is going to broadcast the memorial service for NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt live on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/PT. The service for Earnhardt, who was killed in Sunday's Daytona 500, will originate from Charlotte, N.C. Fox Sports Net is carrying the service commercial-free and Fox NASCAR announcers Mike Joy and Ken Squier will host the coverage. - Joe Schlosser