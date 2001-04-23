Fox splits Sunday with ABC

A Simpsons rerun was among Sunday night's top-ranked shows as Fox split the ratings spoils with ABC.

The Simpsons scored a 7.2 rating, 21 share among adults 18-49 and drew 13.8 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Malcolm In the Middle followed with a 6.9/18 and 14.2 million viewers. The X-Files wrapped the night for Fox with a 6.7/16 and 12.2 million viewers.

Fox maintained a 5.7 average rating, easily topping ABC at 3.7. But ABC won the night in total viewers over CBS, 12.5 million to 12.2 million, with Fox at 11 million.

ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 18.8 million viewers while The Practice drew 17.8 million viewers with a 6.3/16. CBS's remake of Murder On the Orient Express 2.4/6 and drew only 10.5 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco