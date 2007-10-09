Fox Soccer Channel to Air Major Indoor Soccer League

Fox Soccer Channel reached an agreement to air Major Indoor Soccer League games for two years starting in November.

The network’s 20-match regular-season schedule will kick off Friday, Nov. 16, with the three-time MISL champion Baltimore Blast hosting the expansion La Raza de Monterrey (Mexico) live at 8 p.m. (EST).

Most matches will air live Fridays during the 8 p.m.-10 p.m. broadcast window, Fox Soccer said.

“Our extensive coverage of the Major Indoor Soccer League affirms Fox Soccer Channel’s ongoing commitment to showcasing the very best domestic soccer competitions at all levels of the sport,” executive vice president and general manager David Sternberg said in a statement.

“With its fast-paced, high-scoring action, the MISL is a great addition to our domestic soccer offering that already includes Major League Soccer, the United Soccer Leagues and college soccer, as well as the perfect complement to our in-depth, exclusive coverage of top-flight international leagues and tournaments,” he added.