Fox snags sci-fi Neverworld

Fox has ordered a pilot from Paramount and Kelsey Grammer's Grammnet Productions for a sci-fi drama entitled Neverworld.

The pilot, which follows a young man who is transported to a parallel universe, is being produced for the 2002-2003.

Former ER and Law & Order,/i> writer/producer Robert Nathan is the creator and executive producer on the pilot. - Joe Schlosser