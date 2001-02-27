Fox sitcoms edge CBS in final sweeps Monday
In the final sweeps battle of the Monday night sitcoms, Fox edged CBS on the final night of the February sweeps.
Fox scored a 6.5 rating to CBS's 5.1 among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Fox also eked out a victory in total viewer, 13.6 million to 13.5 million. Ally McBeal hit a 7.1 rating, 16 share among 18-49ers and drew 13.6 million viewers, preceded by Boston Public, which hit a 5.4/15 with 13.5 million viewers.
CBS's Monday night mainstay, Everybody Loves Raymond hit a 7.1/16 with 17.9 million viewers, while Becker brought in 14.9 million viewers with a 5.5/12.
ABC's two-part Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows climaxed with a 4.5/11, drawing 13.6 million viewers as the most widely seen TV movie of the season.
- Richard Tedesco
