Fox shows score on Monday
Fox came out of the blocks in full stride with the season premiere of its
strong Monday night lineup.
Boston Public drew 13.8
million viewers and a 6.2 rating, 16 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast
national numbers leading off the night.
CBS's King of Queens drew 14.3 million viewers and a 5.2/14 and Yes, Dear drew 14 million viewers and a 5.3/13.
NBC's Weakest Link drew 11 million viewers and a 3.9/10 in the same time slot.
Ally McBeal didn't score as
well for Fox, drawing 10.8 million viewers and a 5.2/12.
That left Ally eating ratings dust from Everybody Loves Raymond, as CBS's Monday cornerstone
copped 20.4 million viewers and a 7.5/17.
Becker followed with 16 million viewers and a 5.5/13.
Fox took the night among 18-49ers with a 5.8 average to
CBS's 5.3.
CBS averaged 15 million viewers on the night, vying with ABC's Monday Night Football for top honors on the night, with Fox averaging 12.3 million.
Meanwhile, the late prime battle of the legal dramas was a dead heat, with CBS's Family Law pulling 12.2 million viewers and a 4.1/11 while NBC's Crossing Jordan drawing 12.1 million viewers and a 4.2/11. - Richard Tedesco
