Fox Shifts 'Glee' To Tuesdays For Midseason

Fox is making changes to its midseason schedule, including moving Glee back to Tuesday.

The musical dramedy will lead off Tuesdays at 8 p.m., beginning Feb. 25. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will move into The Mindy Project's 9:30 p.m.Tuesday slot after Mindy's winter finale airs on Jan. 28. The shift gives Brooklyn a lead-in from New Girl. Dads will air its last episode Feb. 11.

The other big change that Fox announced was it moving The Following's sophomore premiere to the post-NFC Championship Game slot on Jan. 19, in place of new drama Rake. The Greg Kinnear starrer will now premiere out of American Idol on Jan. 23.