Fox Shares Rise in NASDAQ Debut

Shares of 21st

Century Fox were up in their market debut July 1, but publishing venue News

Corp. lagged, dipping 3.3% after completing their planned split on June 28.

News Corp. announced

its intention to split its publishing, television and film assets into twoseparate companies in June 2012. As a result of the June28 split, News Corp., consisting of newspaper assets such as the Wall

Street Journal, The New York Post and the Times of London, and book publisher

Harper Collins, began trading on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol NWS.

Television asses such as cable networks Fox News Channel and FX, along with Fox

Broadcasting and film unit 20th Century Fox, are housed under the 21st

Century Fox umbrella and began trading under the symbol FOXA on July 1.

Fox shares

officially opened July 1 at $28.77 per share and rose as high as $29.87 (up

3.8%), before settling to $29.40 (up 2.2%). News Corp. shares debuted at $15.48

per share and rose slightly to $15.50 each in earlier trading before falling

back to $14.87 each , down 51 cents or 3.3%.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.