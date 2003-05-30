Fox sets Banzai preview

Fox will give a summer sneak peek to its Japanese game-show spoof,

Banzai, starting July 13 at 8:30 p.m. after The Simpsons.

Fox has eight episodes of the show teed up to air, so it could stay on the network's

Sunday-night lineup for two months if it does well.

Although it's an oft-made claim, from upfront previews, the show looks like

unlike anything else on TV.

Various Japanese tricksters lead the audience through practical jokes,

strange stunts and unconventional races such as "The Man Dog Stick Question," in

which former Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges races a dog in a pool to

get a stick.

The audience is invited to bet on the different scenarios at home, and they

might be wagering on how long "Mr. Shake Hands Man" can shake hands with

celebrities such as Frasier's Kelsey Grammer until he pulls away or how

long it will take a celebrity to walk away after "Lady One Question" asks her

question and then stands there and does absolutely nothing with the response.

Banzai, an import from Britain's Channel 4, is created and executive produced

by Tim Breadin and Gary Monaghan and produced by Radar Productions Ltd.