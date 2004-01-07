Fox Set to Fly High with JetBlue

Fox Entertainment Group and JetBlue Airways said they are teaming up on a new in-flight entertainment service, the first such venture for Fox.

The new service will offer JetBlue customers first-run movies, television shows, sports and news programming plus other original entertainment developed by Fox. The digital video system will also feature an in-seat credit card payment system, whereby JetBlue customers can purchase Fox entertainment options.

JetBlue plans to begin testing the new service in the Spring, and hopes to launch it across its fleet in Fall 2004. During the testing period, the Fox service will present classic Fox films on select flights, free of charge to JetBlue customers, including Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sound of Music and Moulin Rouge, as well as episodes of The Simpsons.

Once testing is complete, the multichannel digital system will be offered for a fee and will feature first-run Fox movies and other programming. During the test phase the companies said customers would enjoy up to six months of free previews.