Fox Scheduling Head Preston Beckman to Move to Senior Strategist

Fox Broadcasting Co. announced Friday that Preston Beckman,

executive vice president of strategic programming planning and research, will move

into a new role as senior strategist for Fox Networks Group. He will assume the

role in June 2012, reporting directly Peter Rice, chairman of entertainment, FNG.

Fox will hire someone else to replace Beckman in his day-to-day scheduling role, according to a network spokesperson.

In his new role, Beckman will lend his extensive insight

into scheduling, programming and research across FNG's entertainment divisions.

"Fox has been incredibly fortunate to have Preston

guiding our schedule for the past decade and seven consecutive years of No. 1

finishes," said Rice. "His strategic mind and love of television make him the

Muhammad Ali of scheduling executives, and we all look forward to working

closely with him, here at Fox, for many more years."

Beckman has served as executive VP, strategic program

planning and research at Fox for the past 11 years. He has overseen the

scheduling strategy of series launches, sweeps events and programming

operations. Beckman has also worked closely with Mike Darnell, president of

alternative entertainment at Fox, on the scheduling and formatting of Fox's American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance and The

X Factor.

Prior to Fox, Beckman spent 20 years at NBC; he was

ultimately elevated to executive vice president, program planning &

scheduling, NBC Entertainment.

"In my job, you're only as good as the people who bring

us their ideas and the executives who nurture and market the shows. I have been

very fortunate to work with the best in the business and to have a scheduling

team that is second to none," said Beckman. "I also want to thank Peter for

persuading me to remain in the FNG family and for giving me the opportunity to

transition over the next three years to whatever path I choose to follow."