Fox Revives ADHD’s ‘Golan the Insatiable’ for Summer Run

Fox is reviving Golan the Insatiable, one of its ADHD comedies, for a primetime summer run.

The series will debut Sunday, May 31 at 9:30 p.m.

Golan the Insatiable follows a mighty godlord from an alternate dimension who arrives in a Minnesota town, where his only friend is a macabre, nine-year-old girl named Dylan, who constantly urges him to wreak havoc on her town. The animated comedy is inspired by the quarter-hour installments that aired on Fox’s former Animation Domination High-Def late-night Saturday programming block.

The series was created by Joshua Miller and developed by Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser.