Fox Retrans in Cablevision's Court

With less than a week before its retransmission-consent agreement

with Cablevision Systems is set to expire, Fox Networks apparently has a

proposal on the table and is awaiting a reply from the Bethpage,

N.Y.-based MSO.

Cablevision's retransmission-consent agreement with

Fox broadcast stations WNYW and WWOR TV in New York and WXTF in

Philadelphia and cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox

Business Channel expires on Oct. 15.

According to sources familiar

with the negotiations, a memo sent to Federal Communications Commission

staff Tuesday maps out the status of the talks between the two parties.

In that memo, Fox claims that it met with Cablevision staff in New York

on Oct. 5 and presented a proposal for retransmission consent of the

stations and certain Fox cable networks. While at the meeting, Fox

informed Cablevision that the proposal was comparable to other deals the

networks have done during the past year with distributors. At that

meeting, according to the memo, Cablevision asked for a stand-alone rate

for the broadcast stations, which Fox provided the next day. Other

questions from that initial meeting were also answered on Oct. 6,

according to the memo.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com