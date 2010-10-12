Fox Retrans in Cablevision's Court
With less than a week before its retransmission-consent agreement
with Cablevision Systems is set to expire, Fox Networks apparently has a
proposal on the table and is awaiting a reply from the Bethpage,
N.Y.-based MSO.
Cablevision's retransmission-consent agreement with
Fox broadcast stations WNYW and WWOR TV in New York and WXTF in
Philadelphia and cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox
Business Channel expires on Oct. 15.
According to sources familiar
with the negotiations, a memo sent to Federal Communications Commission
staff Tuesday maps out the status of the talks between the two parties.
In that memo, Fox claims that it met with Cablevision staff in New York
on Oct. 5 and presented a proposal for retransmission consent of the
stations and certain Fox cable networks. While at the meeting, Fox
informed Cablevision that the proposal was comparable to other deals the
networks have done during the past year with distributors. At that
meeting, according to the memo, Cablevision asked for a stand-alone rate
for the broadcast stations, which Fox provided the next day. Other
questions from that initial meeting were also answered on Oct. 6,
according to the memo.
