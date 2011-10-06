Fox Restructures Marketing and Communications Group
Fox Thursday announced a reorganization of its marketing and
communications team, combining several groups under new executive VPs reporting
to Joe Earley, Fox president of marketing and communications.
National promotions and affiliate marketing will be combined
under Laurel Bernard, who has been promoted to executive VP of marketing. She
will continue her oversight of the network's national media, on-air planning
and national promotions teams, while adding responsibility for affiliate
marketing and multi-platform distribution marketing.
Brian Dollenmayer has been elevated to executive VP of
on-air promotions and marketing operations, responsible for the creative and
operations behind all on-air and radio campaigns for Fox series.
Shannon Ryan, who becomes executive VP of marketing and
communications, will lead communications and creative services, overseeing Fox's
publicity, corporate communications and creative services teams.
"At Fox we have an incredible team of talented
executives who design and implement some of television's most effective
campaigns," Earley said in a statement. "Shannon, Laurel and Brian have been
invaluable leaders on both the creative and strategic fronts."
Unaffected by the restructuring are Missy Halperin, senior
VP of talent relations; Tom Morrissey, senior VP of design; and Dean Norris,
senior VP of special ops, who will continue to manage their respective teams
under Earley.
