Fox Restructures Marketing and Communications Group

Fox Thursday announced a reorganization of its marketing and

communications team, combining several groups under new executive VPs reporting

to Joe Earley, Fox president of marketing and communications.

National promotions and affiliate marketing will be combined

under Laurel Bernard, who has been promoted to executive VP of marketing. She

will continue her oversight of the network's national media, on-air planning

and national promotions teams, while adding responsibility for affiliate

marketing and multi-platform distribution marketing.





Brian Dollenmayer has been elevated to executive VP of

on-air promotions and marketing operations, responsible for the creative and

operations behind all on-air and radio campaigns for Fox series.

Shannon Ryan, who becomes executive VP of marketing and

communications, will lead communications and creative services, overseeing Fox's

publicity, corporate communications and creative services teams.

"At Fox we have an incredible team of talented

executives who design and implement some of television's most effective

campaigns," Earley said in a statement. "Shannon, Laurel and Brian have been

invaluable leaders on both the creative and strategic fronts."

Unaffected by the restructuring are Missy Halperin, senior

VP of talent relations; Tom Morrissey, senior VP of design; and Dean Norris,

senior VP of special ops, who will continue to manage their respective teams

under Earley.