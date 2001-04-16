Fox reruns split Sunday with fresh CBS fare

A lineup of Fox reruns sans The X-Files split the Sunday night ratings sweepstakes with a fresh CBS lineup.

A double dose of The Simpsons and Malcolm In the Middle gave Fox a 4.4 average rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers on the night, against CBS's 3.9, while CBS took the night in total viewers, averaging 12.9 million to ABC's 10.1 million. The two Simpsons repeats were the night's biggest draws among 18-49ers, hitting a 5.8 rating, 17 share and a 5.0/12. The Malcolm edition in the middle of them drew a 5.3/14.

CBS's 60 Minutes drew 13.2 million viewers, and Touched By An Angel followed with 13 million viewers. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew a relatively middling 15.5 million viewers.

The Easter spirit didn't help NBC's rerun of Mary, Mother of Jesus, which produced a 2.0/5.

- Richard Tedesco