Fox Renews ‘The Simpsons’

Fox has renewed The Simpsons, guaranteeing a 31st and 32nd season for the iconic comedy.

The network made the announcement at TCA in Pasadena.

Fox also announced the new company, SIDECAR: A “Content Development Accelerator,” headed by Gail Berman. The new unit will work with Fox Entertainment, identifying and incubating programming both for Fox and other nets. SIDECAR will be responsible for developing scripted and unscripted programming, with Fox Entertainment retaining ownership of all series.

“The beauty of a SIDECAR is that the riders are literally headed in the same direction, and having Gail Berman riding shotgun is about as good as it gets,” said Charlie Collier, chief executive officer, Fox Entertainment. “Michael Thorn, Rob Wade and their teams have Fox firing on all cylinders. So, extending their reach and allowing creators another door through which to access our brands, business and executives is the right strategic move at the time we need it. I’m a great admirer of Gail’s work as both a producer and executive. The respect she commands, her impeccable taste and the meaningful relationships she’s amassed will help fuel Fox Entertainment with quality programming and allow Michael and Rob an even greater palate from which to paint. Everybody wins.”

Berman was Fox Entertainment president 2000 to 2005, then was president of Paramount Pictures.

“Charlie’s innovative, intelligent approach and operational track record is a winning combo, and there is no one better to lead the charge at the reimagined Fox,” said Berman. “With Fox Entertainment, he is ultimately delivering content creators with an environment where they can develop fresh material, and deliver audiences with high quality options across platforms. Fox Entertainment has both the legacy brand and pliant model to deliver both, and I am excited to get going.”

Fox also announced a project in development called Talent, a drama based on a graphic novel series.

The logline reads: “When Nicole Dane wakes up in a hospital, she learns she is the sole survivor of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 148 people. As rumors around her ‘miraculous’ survival begin to swirl, Nicole discovers she has inherited the talents of those who perished. Armed with these new abilities, she must use her second chance to bring closure to their unfinished stories and solve the mystery of the accident, all while trying to escape a past that continues to haunt her. Based on the graphic novel series, Talentis a visceral, yet emotional, mystery about redemption and human connection.

Sony Pictures Television is producing Talent, along with Original Film and Boom! Studios. Graham Yost is executive producing along with Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Toby Jaffe, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie.

“When I first read Talent, I was immediately hooked, as it took me on an incredible journey I’ll never forget,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president. “This project accomplishes two professional goals of mine: work again with Graham Yost, one of the finest creators in the business; and transition Talentfrom feature development into the world to television. In Graham, Neal Moritz, Sony and Boom, we have the perfect partners who have the vision to bring this fantastic story and its characters to life as we take these important steps in building future Fox.”