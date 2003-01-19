Fox renews Simpsons , Hill

Fox has renewed animated shows The Simpsons for two more years --

bringing it through its 16th season -- and King of the Hill

for one more year, a Fox spokesman confirmed Friday.

At the end of The Simpsons' 16th season, it can claim the

historic title of "longest-running sitcom on television."

King of theHill's renewal will take it through eight

seasons.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m., while Fox will move King of the

Hill to 7:30 p.m. from 8:30 p.m.

New comedy Oliver Beene will premiere in the 8:30 p.m. Sunday slot in

March.

Both shows are produced by Twentieth Century Fox

Television.