Fox renews Simpsons , Hill
Fox has renewed animated shows The Simpsons for two more years --
bringing it through its 16th season -- and King of the Hill
for one more year, a Fox spokesman confirmed Friday.
At the end of The Simpsons' 16th season, it can claim the
historic title of "longest-running sitcom on television."
King of theHill's renewal will take it through eight
seasons.
The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m., while Fox will move King of the
Hill to 7:30 p.m. from 8:30 p.m.
New comedy Oliver Beene will premiere in the 8:30 p.m. Sunday slot in
March.
Both shows are produced by Twentieth Century Fox
Television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.