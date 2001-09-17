Fox recasts fall launch sked

In the wake of the terrorist attacks, Fox has revamped its fall launch plans.

The network announced it is pushing back its primetime debuts one week, just as ABC, NBC and CBS have already decided to do. The remainder of this week will be filled with a mixture of original reality series, drama/comedy repeats (there are a few originals) and movies.

On Monday, Sept. 24, two-hour reality special Who Wants to be a Princess will kick off Fox's season. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, new sitcom Undeclared and new reality series Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage will get going. That `70s Show will also have its season premiere on Sept. 25.

Returning comedy Grounded For Life will start on Wednesday, Sept. 26, while Dark Angel and new drama Pasadena will premiere on Friday, Sept. 28.

- Joe Schlosser