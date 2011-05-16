Foxto Re-introduce 'Terra Nova'

At Fox's upfront

on Monday night attendees will experience a bit of deja vu. Fox's big-budget

prehistoric adventure series Terra Nova will the talk of the

presentation for the second year in row, writes The Wall

Street Journal.

Originally touted

at last year's upfront, the Steven Spielberg produced sci-fi drama that sends a

group of people from the future back into the time of the dinosaurs has been in

the headlines for its numerous production delays. After being pushed back

twice, Fox claims that Terra Nova will indeed premiere in the fall.

Unlike last year,

when Fox had no footage to show (they used storyboards and renderings), the

network will show an extended trailer featuring the state-of-the-art special

effects that have been the reason for the delays.

Terra Nova's first episode has a

budget estimated at $16 million, some of which will go towards sets for the

entire 13-episode first season.

Fox wasn't the

only network to have a delayed show last year. NBC showed a 12-minute preview

of Love Bites, which never ended up airing (it will receive a limited

run this summer).